UAE coronavirus: Around 1,200 new cases, four new COVID-19 deaths

There were 1,205 new coronavirus cases, 791 recoveries and four virus-related deaths in the United Arab Emirates, the country’s health ministry announced on Sunday.
There were 110,952 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the country's total number of deaths has reached 552.
In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment, state news agency WAM reported.
“The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery, calling on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all,” WAM reported.
Last Update: Sunday, 22 November 2020 KSA 14:52 - GMT 11:52