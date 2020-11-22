G20 leaders pledge to fund fair distribution of coronavirus vaccines: Draft statement

Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies on Sunday will pledge to pay for a fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests around the world so that poorer countries are not left out, and to extend debt relief to them, a draft G20 communique showed.
"We will spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all people, consistent with members’ commitments to incentivize innovation," the leaders said in the draft G20 statement, seen by Reuters.
Last Update: Sunday, 22 November 2020 KSA 23:07 - GMT 20:07