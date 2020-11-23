CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could get UK approval this week

A scientist is pictured working at Oxford Vaccine Group's laboratory facility at the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, west of London on June 24, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters Monday 23 November 2020
Britain could give regulatory approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine this week, even before the US authorizes it, the Telegraph news site reported on Sunday.

Citing government sources, it said British regulators were about to start a formal appraisal of the vaccine, made by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, and that the National Health Service had been told to be ready to administer it by Dec. 1.

The US Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that it would meet on Dec. 10 to discuss whether to authorize the vaccine.

Britain formally asked its medical regulator, the MHRA, last week to assess the suitability of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Britain has ordered 40 million doses and expects to have 10 million doses, enough to protect 5 million people, available by the end of the year if regulators approve it.

