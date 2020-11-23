Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 231 new COVID-19 cases,16 deaths

Saudi Arabia has reported 231 new coronavirus cases and 16 COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the health ministry announced on Monday.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
Of the new cases, 46 were confirmed in the city of Riyadh, 18 in Jeddah and 18 in Mecca, according to the ministry.
An additional 445 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 343,816. Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 5,796.
The Kingdom, which has the highest regional count in the GCC at more than 355,000 infections and 5,780 deaths, has seen a downward trend in daily case numbers since early July when it was registering around 4,000 cases a day for a few weeks.
The Kingdom partially lifted its suspension of international flights mid-September and has said it will lift all restrictions on citizens' foreign travel on January 1.
The country of around 34 million people recorded 224 new cases on Sunday, its latest toll in months.
With Reuters
Last Update: Monday, 23 November 2020 KSA 15:56 - GMT 12:56