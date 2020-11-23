Coronavirus: Spain will start COVID-19 vaccination program in January

Spain will begin a comprehensive coronavirus vaccination program in January, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday.

He said Spain and Germany were the first European Union countries to have a complete vaccination plan in place.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Sanchez on Friday announced ambitious plans to vaccinate "a very substantial part" of Spain's population of 47 million by mid-2021.

He said Sunday that the campaign would start in January and involve 13,000 vaccination points across the country.

The prime minister recalled that 14 million people received the flu shot in just eight weeks this year, compared to 10 million last year.

"The capacity which our national health service has to vaccinate in a short amount of time is frankly outstanding and gives us confidence that we can achieve this ambitious goal," Sanchez said.

"We still have very difficult months ahead but the road map has been drawn up."

More details of the plan, which has been in development since September, would be unveiled after it is approved on Tuesday during a weekly cabinet meeting, Sanchez said.

Spain has been badly hit by the pandemic, suffering more than 1.5 million confirmed infections

Read more:

Coronavirus: US drug authority set to meet next month to discuss COVID-19 vaccine

G20 leaders commit to fair distribution of coronavirus vaccines worldwide: Statement

Coronavirus: Moderna to charge $25-$37 for COVID-19 vaccine, CEO says

Last Update: Monday, 23 November 2020 KSA 23:13 - GMT 20:13