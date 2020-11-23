CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

UAE records 1,065 new coronavirus cases, two deaths, conducts over 81,000 tests

Emirates airline employees check a passenger at Dubai International Airport, as Emirates airline resumed limited outbound passenger flights amid outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, UAE April 27, 2020. (Reuters)
Lauren Holtmeier, Al Arabiya English Monday 23 November 2020
In the UAE, health officials reported 1,065 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 707 recoveries and two virus-related deaths. Additionally, the Ministry of Health conducted 81,558 tests in the last 24 hours.

Total deaths in the country have risen to 554, where total recoveries now stand at 149,578.

"As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 1,065 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 160,055. According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care," state-run WAM news agency reported.

