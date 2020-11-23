UAE records 1,065 new coronavirus cases, two deaths, conducts over 81,000 tests

In the UAE, health officials reported 1,065 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 707 recoveries and two virus-related deaths. Additionally, the Ministry of Health conducted 81,558 tests in the last 24 hours.
