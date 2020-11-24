CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UK’s Johnson says there will be no compulsory COVID-19 vaccination

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a virtual press conference on the coronavirus pandemic in the UK inside 10 Downing Street in central London on November 9, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
Reuters Monday 23 November 2020
Britain’s government will not force people to have vaccinations against COVID-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

“There will be no compulsory vaccination. That’s not the way we do things in this country,” Johnson told a news conference.

“We think it (vaccination) is a good idea, and you know I totally reject the propaganda of the anti-vaxxers, they are wrong,” he said. “Everybody should get a vaccine as soon as it is available.”

