Coronavirus: UAE reports highest number of COVID-19 cases since October

The United Arab Emirates reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases since October on Tuesday, after conducting over 100,000 tests.
The UAE recorded 1,310 new COVID-19 cases, 683 recoveries, and five COVID-19 related deaths.
The daily number of cases in the country had previously remained under 1,300 cases since October 29, when 1,312 new cases were reported.
Earlier this month the UAE announced a new national committee dedicated to managing the country’s COVID-19 recovery.
The National Committee for Management and Governance of the COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery Phrase will be headed by Minister of State Sultan Al Jaber. UAE representatives of ministries - including the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Ministry of Finance - will be involved.
Al Jaber, who is responsible for a number of economic, political, development and social files in the country, is also CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.
The committee aims to achieve efficiency for the COVID-19 recovery phase by putting in place sustainability procedures for businesses and developing "proactive support programs for various establishments by identifying their roles, responsibilities and key strategic and operational performance indicators with a view to ensuring a safe return to normalcy across society," according to the statement.
Last Update: Tuesday, 24 November 2020 KSA 13:41 - GMT 10:41