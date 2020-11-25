Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 326 COVID-19 cases

Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus cases rose by 326 to 356,067 on Wednesday, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health said.

The country also reported 476 new recoveries, bringing the total to 344,787.

Additionally, the death toll rose by 14 to 5,825.

Riyadh, the capital, had the highest number of COVID-19 cases among Saudi cities with 61 detected Wednesday.

Mecca had 27 new cases, and Medina had 26 coronavirus cases.

The health ministry said there were 5,455 active cases in the Kingdom, 724 of which were critical cases.

Saudi Arabia will be among the first countries to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus, the cabinet said on Tuesday, according to state news agency SPA.

“The Kingdom will be among the first countries to receive a vaccine against COVID-19 after ensuring its effectiveness and safety,” said Acting Minister of Media Dr. Majed bin Abdullah al-Qassabi during a virtual cabinet meeting, chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Last Update: Wednesday, 25 November 2020 KSA 15:47 - GMT 12:47