Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases surpass 60 million worldwide, AFP tally shows

More than 60 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected worldwide, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP as of 1830 GMT on Wednesday.

In total 60,014,291 infections, leading to 1,415,258 deaths, have been recorded around the world since the pandemic emerged in China late last year.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization, probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries lack testing capacity, or test only symptomatic cases or the most serious ones.

The European region including Russia has had 17.1 million confirmed infections for nearly 388,000 deaths, making it the region with the most recorded cases.

In the last week, 1.7 million new cases have been documented in 52 countries of the European region, 10 percent fewer than the preceding week, which shows that the spread of the pandemic there is slowing.

The United States is gripped by a third wave of the coronavirus.

The country is approaching 13 million confirmed cases with more than 260,000 dead, or more than a fifth of all infections recorded worldwide.

And the number of positive cases continues to climb, with an increase of 11 percent in new infections detected in a week, or more than 1.2 million cases compared to 1.1 million the previous week.

Behind Europe, the regions with the highest numbers of cases are the United States and Canada (13 million, 272,183 deaths), Latin America and the Caribbean (12.6 million, 438,098 deaths), and Asia (12,1 million, 190.108 deaths).

Follow are the Middle East (3.2 million cases, 75,700 deaths), Africa (2.1 million cases, 50,422 deaths) and Oceania (more than 30.000 cases, 941 deaths).

