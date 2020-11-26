Coronavirus: France new COVID-19 cases surge, 16,282 new confirmed cases

France reported a new surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours along with another rise in deaths, according to data published from the country’s health ministry on Wednesday.

For more on coronavirus, visit our dedicated section.

The ministry said there had been a further 16,282 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases in France to 2,170,097.

It added the death toll had risen to 50,618 - up by more than 380 from the previous day.

Read more:

Coronavirus: COVID-19 cases surpass 60 million worldwide, AFP tally shows

Coronavirus: Turkey announces asymptomatic case numbers for first time since July

Coronavirus: Spain considers limiting Christmas celebrations to six people

Last Update: Thursday, 26 November 2020 KSA 23:34 - GMT 20:34