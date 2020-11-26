Coronavirus: Swedish royal couple self-isolate after positive COVID-19 diagnosis

Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia are self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus, the royal palace said Thursday.

Carl Philip, the 41-year-old son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, and Sofia, 35, “have light flu symptoms” and are recuperating at home in Stockholm with their two young children, the palace said in a statement.

The king and queen, as well as Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel, will all be tested as a precaution, it said.

According to tabloid Aftonbladet, the royal family gathered for the funeral of the queen’s brother last week, but they all tested negative for the virus before attending that ceremony.

Princess Sofia made headlines early on in the pandemic when she donned scrubs and began doing shifts as a healthcare assistant at the Sophiahemmet hospital in Stockholm, which she has continued to do part-time.

Sweden is known for its softer approach to the coronavirus pandemic, never locking down to the same extent as other countries. As of Wednesday, it had recorded a total of 230,514 cases of Covid-19 and 6,555 deaths.

