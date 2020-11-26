CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UK records 18,213 new COVID-19 cases, 696 deaths

A man talks on his mobile phone as commuters walk across the London Bridge during the morning rush hour, amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease, in London, Britain. (Reuters)
Reuters Thursday 26 November 2020
The United Kingdom recorded 18,213 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday and 696 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.

The deaths figure was the highest since May 5.

Last Update: Thursday, 26 November 2020 KSA 23:43 - GMT 20:43

