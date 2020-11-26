Coronavirus: UK records 18,213 new COVID-19 cases, 696 deaths

The United Kingdom recorded 18,213 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday and 696 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.
The deaths figure was the highest since May 5.
The number of novel coronavirus cases recorded worldwide surpassed four million on Saturday, according to an AFP tally based on official sources, as of 2145 GMT.
There are now at least 4,001,437 cases of coronavirus around the world, with 277,127 deaths.
