Coronavirus: New COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations decline in France

France reported 13,563 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, compared with 16,282 on Wednesday and 21,150 a week ago, suggesting the spread of the virus continued to slow in the fourth week of a national lockdown.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continued falling by a further 662 to 29,310, while the number of people in intensive care fell by 130 to 4,018, continuing a trend dating back two weeks, health ministry data showed.
Last Update: Friday, 27 November 2020 KSA 00:14 - GMT 21:14