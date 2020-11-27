CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: New COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations decline in France

A member of the French Red Cross presents an antigen test at a mobile Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) screening, site on November 19, 2020, in Saint-Gilles, southeastern France. (AFP)
Reuters Friday 27 November 2020
France reported 13,563 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, compared with 16,282 on Wednesday and 21,150 a week ago, suggesting the spread of the virus continued to slow in the fourth week of a national lockdown.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continued falling by a further 662 to 29,310, while the number of people in intensive care fell by 130 to 4,018, continuing a trend dating back two weeks, health ministry data showed.

Last Update: Friday, 27 November 2020 KSA 00:14 - GMT 21:14

