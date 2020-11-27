CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Philippines will get 2.6 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

A nurse gets a swab from a health worker in a booth set up in a hospital parking lot as the Philippines ramps up testing for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manila, Philippines. (Reuters)
Reuters Friday 27 November 2020
The Philippines will get 2.6 million shots of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca under the country’s first supply deal for a coronavirus vaccine, senior officials said on Friday.

This supply, to be paid for by the private sector, will inoculate over 1 million Filipinos as the British drugmaker’s vaccine requires two doses, said Jose Concepcion, a government business adviser representing the private sector.

Carlito Galvez, a top coronavirus task force official, said authorities were also negotiating with AstraZeneca a possible purchase of a further 1 million doses of the vaccine.

Last Update: Friday, 27 November 2020 KSA 12:13 - GMT 09:13

