Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 302 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths

Saudi Arabia has reported 302 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 356,691, the health ministry announced on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 70 were detected in the city of Riyadh, 28 in Jeddah and 18 in Yanbu.

An additional 17 deaths were also confirmed due to COVID-19 complications, according to the health ministry. The death toll has reached 5,857.



Meanwhile, 407 people who had previously tested positive for the virus have recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 345,622.

The six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 cases as of November 23, according to a Reuters tally of data published by each government.

Saudi Arabia, which has the highest regional count, has seen a downward trend in daily case numbers since early July when it was registering around 4,000 cases a day for a few weeks.



The Kingdom partially lifted its suspension of international flights mid-September and has said it will lift all restrictions on citizens' foreign travel on January 1.



With Reuters

Last Update: Friday, 27 November 2020 KSA 15:52 - GMT 12:52