Coronavirus: Spain’s new COVID-19 infections and deaths drop

Spain’s infection and fatality figures in the resurgence of COVID-19 are continuing to edge down, with the country posting 12,289 new cases and 337 deaths.
The 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 of population, a recognized measure of the pandemic’s spread, also fell Thursday, to 325.
That is far off the Nov. 9 peak during the resurgence, when it stood at 529, and comes amid nationwide measures restricting movement and social gatherings.
The government admits the trend is favorable but wants to maintain caution until its target rate of 25 cases per 100,000 of population is reached.
Spain’s total number of new confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 1.6 million, with more than 44,000 deaths.
