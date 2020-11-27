Coronavirus: Turkey announces record COVID-19 death toll for fifth consecutive day

Turkey’s daily COVID-19 death toll hit a record high for a fifth consecutive day at 177, data from the Health Ministry showed on Friday.
Turkey also recorded a new high of 29,845 coronavirus infections in the space of 24 hours, including asymptomatic ones, on Friday. However, from July until Wednesday, Ankara had only reported symptomatic cases, of which there were 6,592 on Friday. The total number of deaths stood at 13,191.
