Coronavirus: Turkey announces record COVID-19 death toll for fifth consecutive day

People, wearing masks to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, walk in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2020. (File photo: AP)
Reuters Friday 27 November 2020
Turkey’s daily COVID-19 death toll hit a record high for a fifth consecutive day at 177, data from the Health Ministry showed on Friday.

Turkey also recorded a new high of 29,845 coronavirus infections in the space of 24 hours, including asymptomatic ones, on Friday. However, from July until Wednesday, Ankara had only reported symptomatic cases, of which there were 6,592 on Friday. The total number of deaths stood at 13,191.

Last Update: Friday, 27 November 2020 KSA 22:51 - GMT 19:51

