Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,283 COVID-19 cases after conducting 145,103 tests

The UAE confirmed 1,283 new coronavirus cases on Friday after conducting 145,103 tests over the past 24 hours, according to the country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).



An additional 838 recoveries were also confirmed, in addition to three deaths due to COVID-19 complications.

The total number of cases has reached 165,250 while the recoveries increased to 152,708, according to the official WAM news agency. Meanwhile, the death toll reached 567.

