WHO says would be "highly speculative" to say coronavirus did not emerge in China

The World Health Organization's top emergency expert said on Friday it would be "highly speculative" for the WHO to say the coronavirus did not emerge in China, where it was first identified in a food market in December last year.

China is pushing a narrative via state media that the virus existed abroad before it was discovered in the central city of Wuhan, citing the presence of coronavirus on imported frozen food packaging and scientific papers claiming it had been circulating in Europe last year.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

"I think it's highly speculative for us to say that the disease did not emerge in China," Mike Ryan said at a virtual briefing in Geneva after being asked if COVID-19 could have first emerged outside China.

"It is clear from a public health perspective that you start your investigations where the human cases first emerged," he added, saying that evidence might then lead to other places.

He repeated that the WHO intended to send researchers to the Wuhan food market to probe the virus origins further.

The WHO has been accused by the Trump administration of being "China-centric", allegations it has repeatedly denied.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: China in talks with WHO to assess its COVID-19 vaccine for global use

Coronavirus: China starts mass testing 3 million people for COVID-19 in Tianjin city

Coronavirus: China aims to test more than 9 mln people in ‘five days’ after six cases

Last Update: Friday, 27 November 2020 KSA 22:40 - GMT 19:40