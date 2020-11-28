Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms 220 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 220 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 356,911, according to the health ministry.
Of the new cases, 55 were detected in the city of Riyadh, 28 in Jeddah and 15 in Medina, the ministry added in its daily breakdown.
An additional 13 deaths were also reported over the 24 hours, raising the death toll to 5,870.
Meanwhile, an additional 401 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total recoveries to 346,023.
The six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 cases as of November 23, according to a Reuters tally of data published by each government.
Saudi Arabia, which has the highest regional count, has seen a downward trend in daily case numbers since early July when it was registering around 4,000 cases a day for a few weeks.
The Kingdom partially lifted its suspension of international flights mid-September and has said it will lift all restrictions on citizens' foreign travel on January 1.
With Reuters
Last Update: Saturday, 28 November 2020 KSA 15:45 - GMT 12:45