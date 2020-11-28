CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Spain reports decline in COVID-19 , adds 10,853 new cases

Health personnel conduct antigen rapid tests for COVID-19 during a mass screening for coronavirus to test 25 percent of the population in Burgos, northern Spain, on November 21, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters Saturday 28 November 2020
Spain added 10,853 new cases of COVID-19 to its tally on Friday, according to health ministry data, down from more than 12,000 the day before.

New infections measured over the previous 14 days fell to their lowest level in three weeks to 307 per 100,000 people.

The number of people who died from coronavirus in Spain rose by 294 on Friday, bringing the country’s total death toll from the panademic to 44,668, according to health ministry data.

King Felipe tested negative for coronavirus on Friday after going to quarantine when he came into contact on with someone who was positive with the virus.

The cumulative total of cases reached 1,628,208 on Friday, compared with 1,617,355 on Thursday.

Last Update: Saturday, 28 November 2020 KSA 23:16 - GMT 20:16

