Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,252 new COVID-19 cases out of 148,245 tests

The United Arab Emirates has reported 1,252 new coronavirus cases out of 148,245 tests conducted over the past 24 hours, according to the country’s NCEMA.
The total number of cases increased to 166,502 after the new announcement on Saturday, while the recoveries reached 153,449 people after 741 individuals recovered.
Meanwhile, the death toll hit 569 with two new deaths due to COVID-19 complications, authorities reported.
The six countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 cases as of November 23, according to a Reuters tally of data published by each government.
Cases in the United Arab Emirates, with the second highest infection count after Saudi Arabia, rose steadily since early August to a high of 1,578 new daily cases in late October. New daily cases in the country of 9.8 million have since dropped back to around 1,200.
Last Update: Saturday, 28 November 2020 KSA 15:56 - GMT 12:56