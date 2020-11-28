Coronavirus: UK’s strict COVID-19 restrictions system to remain in place until Spring

United Kingdom’s strict COVID-19 tiers system are expected to be in place until Easter Monday, the Sun reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is determined to put the NHS first and believes he will have to wait until after COVID-19’s winter peak in February and March to ease his grip, the report added.

The COVID-19 epidemic in Britain is shrinking slightly with the reproduction “R” number estimated to be below 1, hinting at the impact of England’s second national lockdown in bringing infections down, government scientists said on Friday.

The number of new infections is shrinking by between 0 percent and 2 percent every day, the UK Government Office for Science said, after it was estimated to be growing between 0 percent and 2 percent in last week’s release.

Last Update: Saturday, 28 November 2020 KSA 01:44 - GMT 22:44