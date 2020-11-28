CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UK’s strict COVID-19 restrictions system to remain in place until Spring

Commuters wearing face masks walk through the ticket barriers at Waterloo Station in London on June 15, 2020 after new rules make wearing face coverings on public transport compulsory while the UK further eases its coronavirus lockdown. (AFP)
Reuters Saturday 28 November 2020
Text size A A A

United Kingdom’s strict COVID-19 tiers system are expected to be in place until Easter Monday, the Sun reported on Friday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is determined to put the NHS first and believes he will have to wait until after COVID-19’s winter peak in February and March to ease his grip, the report added.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The COVID-19 epidemic in Britain is shrinking slightly with the reproduction “R” number estimated to be below 1, hinting at the impact of England’s second national lockdown in bringing infections down, government scientists said on Friday.

The number of new infections is shrinking by between 0 percent and 2 percent every day, the UK Government Office for Science said, after it was estimated to be growing between 0 percent and 2 percent in last week’s release.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Russia's army begins vaccinating 400,000 servicemen against COVID-19

Coronavirus: Belgium lets shops reopen, but keeps Christmas restrictions

Coronavirus: US colleges consider new COVID-19 protocols for students' return

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 28 November 2020 KSA 01:44 - GMT 22:44

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top