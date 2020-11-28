Coronavirus: WHO wants to see clinical data on Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

The World Health Organization needs to see clinical data and information of good manufacturing practice to be able to evaluate Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, WHO assistant director general Mariangela Simao said on Friday.
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is more than 90 percent effective, a representative of the health ministry said this month, citing data collated from vaccinations of the public rather than from an ongoing trial.
Last Update: Saturday, 28 November 2020 KSA 23:04 - GMT 20:04