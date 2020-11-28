CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: WHO wants to see clinical data on Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

A nurse prepares Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for inoculation in at a clinic in Moscow. (Reuters)
Reuters Friday 27 November 2020
The World Health Organization needs to see clinical data and information of good manufacturing practice to be able to evaluate Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, WHO assistant director general Mariangela Simao said on Friday.

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine is more than 90 percent effective, a representative of the health ministry said this month, citing data collated from vaccinations of the public rather than from an ongoing trial.

