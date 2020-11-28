UK PM names Zahawi as minister responsible for vaccine deployment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has named Nadhim Zahawi, currently a junior business minister, as the minister responsible for COVID-19 vaccine deployment, in a sign that the government is readying a mass vaccination program.

Zahawi will report to health minister Matt Hancock in his new role, with his primary focus on vaccine deployment although he will keep some of his business responsibilities.



A statement from the Prime Minister's office on Saturday added that the new arrangement was temporary and would last until at least next summer.

Last Update: Saturday, 28 November 2020 KSA 15:32 - GMT 12:32