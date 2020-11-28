Worldwide coronavirus death toll hits 1,444,426: AFP COVID-19 tally

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,444,426 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

At least 61,585,860 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 39,186,100 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases. On Friday, 11,271 new deaths and 633,683 new cases were recorded worldwide.



Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,410 new deaths, followed by France with 957 (including 564 from retirement homes and hospitals from Tuesday to Friday) and Italy with 827.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 264,866 deaths from 13,092,661 cases. At least 4,947,446 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 171,971 deaths from 6,238,093 cases, India with 136,200 deaths from 9,351,109 cases, Mexico with 104,873 deaths from 1,090,675 cases, and the United Kingdom with 57,551 deaths from 1,589,301 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 141 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 109, Spain 96 and Italy 89.

China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 86,501 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,582 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 444,036 deaths from 12,825,611 cases, Europe 401,516 deaths from 17,634,090 infections, and the United States and Canada 276,722 deaths from 13,448,905 cases.

Asia has reported 192,616 deaths from 12,237,667 cases, the Middle East 77,344 deaths from 3,271,732 cases, Africa 51,251 deaths from 2,137,588 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 30,271 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

