Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi Ports to store and distribute 70 mln COVID-19 vaccines

Abu Dhabi Ports on Saturday said it will store and distribute over 70 million coronavirus vaccines, adding that it is “playing a vital role in the global fight against COVID-19 with enhanced logistics capabilities.”

“As part of its commitment to this immunization drive, Abu Dhabi Ports has dedicated a 19,000 square meter temperature-controlled warehouse facility in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), which already houses more than 1 million vials of the vaccine,” Abu Dhabi Ports said in a press release.

The press release added that the facility has the capability to store vaccines and other pharmaceutical products at a range of 2 to 8 degrees as well as the more extreme range of -80 degrees.

“The facility is equipped with temperature and humidity systems monitored digitally via a control dashboard,” according to Abu Dhabi Ports.

“Abu Dhabi Ports is ready to play a leading role in the end-to-end supply chain including storing, processing, and distributing this extremely sensitive product,” said Captain Mohammed Juma al-Shamisi, Grouo CEO of Abu Dhbai Ports.

Last week, Abu Dhabi Media Office announced passengers returning to Abu Dhabi from abroad who have received the coronavirus vaccine are no longer required to quarantine upon entry to the emirate.

The UAE hosted the world’s first Phase III trials of a coronavirus vaccine candidate produced by Chinese drug maker Sinopharm, with over 30,000 participants volunteering. It has since approved limited emergency use of the vaccine under the National Vaccination Program, with priority given to medical and essential workers.

