‘An unexpected victim’: Negative reviews of scented candles increase amid coronavirus

From aviation to hospitality, the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on many of the world’s largest industries.
I couldn’t just walk past this Tweet, so here is some fun #dataviz— Kate Petrova (@kate_ptrv) November 27, 2020
Scented candles: An unexpected victim of the COVID-19 pandemic 1/n https://t.co/xEmCTQn9sA pic.twitter.com/tVecEiX5Jc
Since the beginning of 2020, customer satisfaction with scented candles has been dropping at a much faster rate compared to unscented candles. 4/n pic.twitter.com/LULlUh9P6W— Kate Petrova (@kate_ptrv) November 27, 2020
Since the beginning of this year, the proportion of reviews mentioning lack of scent grew from < 2% in January to close to 6% in November. These numbers may not seem like much, but the trajectory of no-scent reviews over the last 11 months is certainly an interesting one 7/n pic.twitter.com/K5wEuM0boo— Kate Petrova (@kate_ptrv) November 27, 2020
Very cool! I just did a quick UK amazon perfume version. Not as nice as yours, but a hint of signal may be there too :) pic.twitter.com/78xUmvnyV9— Moritz Wagner (@MoritzWagner20) November 28, 2020