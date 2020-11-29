Coronavirus: Italy reports 20,648 new COVID-19 cases, 541 deaths in last 24 hours

Italy reported 541 COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, against 686 the day before, and 20,648 new infections, down from 26,323 on Saturday, the health ministry said.

The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 54,904 COVID-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain.

It has also registered 1.585 million cases to date.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,453,074 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

More than 62,150,290 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 39,582,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Read more:

Coronavirus: France must review COVID-19 crowd limits on church attendance

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia ranked sixth safest country in COVID-19 risk assessment

Last Update: Sunday, 29 November 2020 KSA 21:40 - GMT 18:40