Coronavirus: UAE conducts over 137,000 COVID-19 tests, detects 1,251 cases

The United Arab Emirates has detected 1,251 cases after conducting over 137,000 coronavirus tests, announced the country's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

The Ministry of Health conducted 137,203 tests as part of its expanding testing program over the last 24 hours.

The tests revealed 1,251 cases, a number broadly in line with the recent daily trend in the country. The previous day authorities detected 1,252 cases, down from the high of 1,578 daily cases in late October.

NCEMA also announced one more death from the virus, bringing the death toll to 570.

A further 736 people have recovered from the virus, added NCEMA.

The UAE has reopened to international travel, but the capital emirate of Abu Dhabi requires arrivals from abroad to quarantine for 14 days. This week, Abu Dhabi authorities announced that participants in the Phase III Sinopharm vaccine trials would not be required to quarantine on arrival.

Last Update: Sunday, 29 November 2020 KSA 14:29 - GMT 11:29