Worldwide coronavirus death toll hits 1,453,074: AFP COVID-19 tally

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,453,074 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

More than 62,150,290 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 39,582,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

Over Saturday, 9,259 new deaths and 563,602 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were United States with 1,186, followed by Italy with 686 and Poland with 599.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 266,074 deaths from 13,246,769 cases. At least 5,024,365 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 172,561 deaths from 6,290,272 cases, India with 136,696 deaths from 9,392,919 cases, Mexico with 105,459 deaths from 1,100,683 cases and the United Kingdom with 58,030 deaths from 1,605,172 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to population is Belgium with 142 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru with 109, Spain 96 and Italy 90.

China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 86,512 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 81,598 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean together have 445,666 deaths from 12,913,154 cases, Europe 405,529 deaths from 17,845,033 infections, and the United States and Canada 278,034 deaths from 13,603,135 cases.

Asia has reported 193,504 deaths from 12,301,906 cases, the Middle East 77,899 deaths from 3,297,965 cases, Africa 51,501 deaths from 2,158,814 cases, and Oceania 941 deaths from 30,285 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

Last Update: Sunday, 29 November 2020 KSA 17:32 - GMT 14:32