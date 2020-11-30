Coronavirus: UK PM Johnson says hopes vaccines will be approved before Christmas

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he hoped the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates would be approved by regulators before Christmas.

“No vaccine has yet got MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) approval, but we’re obviously hoping that both the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will get approved in the course of the next few days and weeks,” Johnson told reporters during a visit to a medical facility.

Asked if they could be approved before Christmas, he said: “That’s the hope.”

Last Update: Monday, 30 November 2020 KSA 19:23 - GMT 16:23