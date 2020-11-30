Coronavirus: Moderna says vaccine 100 pct effective against severe COVID-19 cases

US firm Moderna said it would file requests for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States and Europe on Monday, after full results confirmed a high efficacy estimated at 94.1 percent.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The firm said its coronavirus vaccine was 100 percent effective against severe COVID-19 cases in its phase 3 trial.

“Moderna plans today to request EUA (Emergency Use Authorization) from the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration),” Moderna said in a statement, adding it would also “apply for a conditional marketing authorization with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).”



Last Update: Monday, 30 November 2020 KSA 15:20 - GMT 12:20