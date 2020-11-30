Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,107 infections as downward trend continues for COVID cases

The United Arab Emirates reported 1,107 new coronavirus infections on Monday, as the country’s case numbers continued a downward trend from last week’s record monthly high.

The country also recorded two deaths related to COVID-19, and 714 recoveries.

On Tuesday, the UAE recorded 1,305 daily cases, the highest figure since October.

An Emirati boy walks among UAE national flags set up to celebrate the country's Flag Day in Dubai on Nov. 3, 2020. (AP)

Earlier this month the UAE announced a new national committee dedicated to managing the country’s COVID-19 recovery.

The National Committee for Management and Governance of the COVID-19 Pandemic Recovery Phrase will be headed by Minister of State Sultan Al Jaber. UAE representatives of ministries - including the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Health and Prevention, and Ministry of Finance - will be involved.

Al Jaber, who is responsible for a number of economic, political, development and social files in the country, is also CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company.

The committee aims to achieve efficiency for the COVID-19 recovery phase by putting in place sustainability procedures for businesses and developing "proactive support programs for various establishments by identifying their roles, responsibilities and key strategic and operational performance indicators with a view to ensuring a safe return to normalcy across society," according to the statement.

