Coronavirus: Algeria to allow some domestic flights to resume

Algeria will allow some domestic flights to resume from December 6, the government said on Monday, as authorities seek to ease the financial impact of coronavirus curbs on state carrier Air Algerie.

Air Algerie will resume all flights to southern towns and half of its flights to and from northern airports, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

The airline suspended international and domestic flights in March.

The government has said Air Algerie is expected to record a loss of around $272 million this year from the coronavirus.

Last Update: Tuesday, 01 December 2020 KSA 23:23 - GMT 20:23