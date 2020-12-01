Coronavirus: Croatia’s PM Plenkovic tested positive for COVID-19

Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has tested positive for the coronavirus, the government’s spokesman said on Monday.

Plenkovic has already been at home in isolation because his wife tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Plenkovic’s test over the weekend was negative.

“Prime Minister Plenkovic will remain at home in isolation for 10 days. He feels well and he will continue with his duties from his home following all the recommendations of doctors and epidemiologists,” the spokesman said. On Monday Plenkovic was running a government session online.

Last Update: Tuesday, 01 December 2020 KSA 23:34 - GMT 20:34