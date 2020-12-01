Coronavirus: France’s new COVID-19 infections rate slows down again

French health authorities on Monday reported 4,005 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, sharply down on Sunday’s 9,784 and Saturday’s 12,580.

The Monday figure tends to dip as there are fewer tests conducted on Sundays. The seven-day moving average of daily new infections, which averages out weekly data reporting irregularities, stood at 11,118, at an almost two-month low.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 406 to 52,731, versus 198 on Sunday. The cumulative number of cases now totals 2,222,488, the fifth-highest tally in the world.

Last Update: Tuesday, 01 December 2020 KSA 23:23 - GMT 20:23