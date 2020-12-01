Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,289 new COVID-19 cases out of 129,900 tests

The United Arab Emirates has reported 1,289 new coronavirus cases out of 129,900 tests conducted over the past 24 hours, the official WAM news agency reported on Tuesday.
The total number of infections in the UAE has reached 170,149 while the recoveries increased to 155,667 after 768 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.
Meanwhile, four COVID-19-related deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 576 on Tuesday.
Despite an increase in cases, the country’s positivity rate over the past five days remained at 1 percent, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced on Monday. This rate is “lower than all of the European Union, the Middle East, North Africa region and the OECD countries.”
