Turkey’s coronavirus death toll hits record for ninth consecutive day

Turkey’s daily COVID-19 death toll hit a record high for a ninth consecutive day on Tuesday, with 190 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed, as Turks braced for new restrictive measures to curb the spread of the pandemic.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced new measures on Monday to combat the surge in cases and deaths, including introducing a weekday curfew and a full lockdown at weekends.
The number of new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, recorded over the past 24 hours stood at 30,110. Total deaths rose to 13,936, but historical data on total cases is not available, as Turkey only reported symptomatic cases for four months.
It began reporting all cases last Wednesday.
