Coronavirus: France’s Macron aims for wide-scale COVID-19 vaccination in spring

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France should be in a position to embark on a broader COVID-19 vaccination campaign between April and June next year, after initially targeting much a smaller group of people.

A first vaccination campaign starting towards the end of December or in January would be targeted at a smaller segment of the population, Macron told a news conference after meeting with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

France’s top health advisory body said on Monday it had recommended COVID-19 vaccinations should target retirement homes residents and their staff first when doses reach the country.

Last Update: Wednesday, 02 December 2020 KSA 01:41 - GMT 22:41