Coronavirus: France’s new COVID-19 cases and hospitalization drop significantly

French health authorities on Tuesday reported 8,083 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up from Monday’s 4,005 but below the 10,000 limit for the third day in a row, a sequence unseen since mid-September.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 775 to 53,506 versus a rise of 406 on Sunday. But the seven-day moving average of daily additional fatalities stood at 467, inferior to the 500 threshold for the first time since more than three weeks.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases now totals 2,230,571, the fifth highest tally in the world.French health authorities said on Tuesday the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 infections fell by more than 600 to go below the 28,000 threshold for the first time since Nov 4.

France is very gradually unwinding its second national lockdown put in place on Oct 30 to relieve the strain on the country’s hospital system.

