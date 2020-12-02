Coronavirus: UK first country to approve Pfizer, BioNTECH COVID-19 vaccine for use

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use and said that it will be rolled out from next week.

“The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use,” the government said.



“The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week.”



Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the program would begin early next week.



“It is very good news,” Hancock said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 02 December 2020 KSA 10:28 - GMT 07:28