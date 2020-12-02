Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 249 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

Saudi Arabia has reported 249 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 357,872, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 65 cases were confirmed in the city of Riyadh, 51 in Mecca and 32 in Medina.
The death toll increased to 5,919 after 12 people died due to COVID-19 complications.
Meanwhile, an additional 337 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the recoveries to 347,513.
The Kingdom currently has 4,440 active cases of which 632 are in critical condition, according to the health ministry.
