CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 249 new coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

A restaurant's female member of the security personnel checks a customer's temperature. (Reuters)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Wednesday 02 December 2020
Text size A A A

Saudi Arabia has reported 249 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 357,872, the health ministry announced on Wednesday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Of the new cases, 65 cases were confirmed in the city of Riyadh, 51 in Mecca and 32 in Medina.

The death toll increased to 5,919 after 12 people died due to COVID-19 complications.

Meanwhile, an additional 337 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the recoveries to 347,513.

The Kingdom currently has 4,440 active cases of which 632 are in critical condition, according to the health ministry.

Read more:

Flu cases in Saudi Arabia drop by 98 percent due to COVID-19 precautions: Minister

Saudi Arabia to announce lifting of COVID-19 travel ban details ‘later’: MOI source

UK first country to approve Pfizer, BioNTECH COVID-19 vaccine for use

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 02 December 2020 KSA 16:01 - GMT 13:01

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top