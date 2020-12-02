Coronavirus: UAE confirms 1,285 new COVID-19 cases out of 136,483 tests

The United Arab Emirates confirmed 1,285 new coronavirus cases after conducting 136,483 tests over the past 24 hours, the country’s NCEMA announces.

The health ministry has so far confirmed 171,434 COVID-19 cases and 156,380 recoveries. An additional 713 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered over the past 24 hours.



Meanwhile, the death toll increased to 580 after four new COVID-19 fatalities were reported.

Despite an increase in cases, the country’s positivity rate has recently remained at 1 percent, the UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced on Monday. This rate is “lower than all of the European Union, the Middle East, North Africa region and the OECD countries.”

