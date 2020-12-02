Coronavirus: WHO says vaccines won’t prevent short-term COVID-19 surge

The World Health Organization does not believe there will be enough quantities of coronavirus vaccines in the next three to six months to prevent a surge of infections, its top emergency expert said on Wednesday.

“We are not going to have sufficient vaccinations in place to prevent a surge in cases for three to six months,” Mike Ryan told a social media event, calling on people to maintain social distancing and respect other measures to restrict the spread of COVID-19.

