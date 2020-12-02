Coronavirus: Most US states expect to vaccinate healthcare workers within three weeks

Most state and local jurisdictions expect to be able to vaccinate their healthcare workers within three weeks of receiving the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an official from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday during an advisory committee meeting.

Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, spoke during a meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to discuss which groups should receive COVID-19 vaccines once they are available, possibly in December.

A CDC presentation released at the meeting showed that the agency expects around 40 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be available by the end of December, with shipments of 5 million to 10 million doses being made per week once a vaccine is authorized by regulators.

The US government has invited vaccine manufacturers, drug distributors and government officials to a “COVID-19 Vaccine Summit” next week, Stat News reported on Tuesday, citing an invitation obtained by the news organization.

The meeting which is scheduled for December 8 will feature President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and private-sector executives, the report said.

