Russia's Putin orders mass vaccinations against COVID-19 next week

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian authorities on Wednesday to begin mass voluntary vaccinations against COVID-19 next week as Russia recorded 589 new daily deaths from the coronavirus.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

Russia will have produced 2 million vaccine doses within the next few days, Putin said. Russia said last month that its Sputnik V jab was 92 percent effective at protecting people from COVID-19 according to interim results.



“Let's agree on this - you will not report to me next week, but you will start mass vaccination...let's get to work already,” Putin told Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova.



Golikova said large-scale vaccination could begin on a voluntary basis in December.



The rise in infections has slowed since reaching a high on November 27, with 25,345 new cases reported on Wednesday. Russia has resisted imposing lockdowns during the second wave of the virus preferring targeted regional curbs.

Read more:

France’s new COVID-19 cases and hospitalization drop significantly

UK first country to approve Pfizer, BioNTECH COVID-19 vaccine for use

Flu cases in Saudi Arabia drop by 98 percent due to COVID-19 precautions: Minister

Last Update: Wednesday, 02 December 2020 KSA 17:30 - GMT 14:30