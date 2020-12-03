Coronavirus: Los Angeles residents must stay at home amid COVID-19 surge, mayor rules

The mayor of the city of Los Angeles announced an emergency order late on Wednesday directing all residents within the city to remain in their homes effective immediately.

Mayor Eric Garcetti, temporarily withdrew the earlier “safer-at-home” order, and issued the new order “necessary for the protection of life and property” in the city.

The order comes amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the area, with Los Angeles County reporting a record 7,593 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Before the announcement of the lockdown, Los Angeles County was forecasting up to 8,000 new daily COVID-19 cases by the end of this week, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Last Update: Thursday, 03 December 2020 KSA 08:34 - GMT 05:34