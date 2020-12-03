Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports dip in new COVID-19 cases with 249 cases, 12 deaths

Saudi Arabia recorded 249 new coronavirus cases and 12 COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, the Ministry of Health reported, a decrease from the previous day’s case count of 473.
The Kingdom now has a total of 357,872 confirmed cases including 4,440 active cases, of which 632 are in critical condition.
Saudi Arabia’s total death toll from the virus now stands at 5,919, with 347,513 having recovered from the virus, including 337 new recoveries in the last 24 hours.
The Kingdom has also ramped up PCR testing since earlier this week, with 47,337 new tests carried out in 24 hours, compared to 46,372 on Tuesday and 39,224 on Monday.
Last Update: Thursday, 03 December 2020 KSA 16:34 - GMT 13:34